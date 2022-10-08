Kenosha Police alerts residents of coyote sightings, DNR cautions pet owners

The Kenosha Police Department is alerting residents about recent coyote sightings on the north side of the city, recommending caution and reminding residents to not feed, pet or catch the wild animals.
“Generally, coyotes are not a threat to humans,” the department posted online. “He or she will move on all by itself.”
Marty Johnson, a wildlife biologist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said there is little to no risk of a coyote attacking people, although he warned residents with pets to be careful, as coyotes have been known to attack dogs of all sizes.
“The thing to watch for when you’re out for a walk, is keep your dog on a leash,” Johnson said. “When you let your dog out at night, make sure you’re with it and your yard is lit.”
Johnson said that coyotes have adapted well to urban environments, and some become comfortable with the presence of humans. Too comfortable at times, Johnson said.
“They get bolder, getting closer,” Johnson said.
To keep both the animals and people safe, Johnson said they instruct people to “haze” the coyotes -- yell and annoy them -- whenever they seem them, teaching the coyotes that humans are to be avoided.
“When we tell people to haze coyotes, you don’t need to hit them, just scare them,” Johnson said. “But you need to keep doing it until they get the message and fully leave.”
Johnson said the DNR doesn’t typically remove individual coyotes unless they are violent or aggressive due to the sheer population size. The benefits of removing a few coyotes would be negligible.
“Be careful and be watchful. If there are problems, talk with your community and with us,” Johnson said. “A coyote running through the yard isn’t necessarily a big problem.”
PHOTOS: Madison's urban coyotes
Priscilla Lane
Mary Dwyer saw this coyote twice on Jan. 14 outside her Priscilla Lane home -- heading toward Hoyt Park around 8 a.m. and in the opposite direction about 12:30 p.m. She said she's seen three coyotes over the past several years. "I don’t know if their numbers are increasing or if they’re getting more used to human beings," she said.
MARY DWYER
Waunona Woods Court
Erin Ryan spotted this coyote "steps outside" her door at 20 Waunona Woods Court around 7 p.m. on Dec. 13. Ryan, who filmed the 30-second encounter on her phone, described it as "a pretty surreal experience."
ERIN RYAN
Caldy Place
Dan and Gail Schaefer spotted this coyote near their home on Caldy Place in the Midvale Heights neighborhood over several cold days in mid-January. Researchers have tracked the coyote, which walks with a limp from an old injury to its right foreleg, across Madison's East and West sides and even into Verona.
GAIL SCHAEFER
Cottage Grove Road
In January 2020, after Chris Ondercin opened a panel to put insulation under the sunroom of his home on Cottage Grove Road, his dog began barking at the floor. A few seconds later this coyote emerged from the crawl space.
CHRIS ONDERCIN
Highway D
A coyote eludes traffic while sprinting across County Highway D in the town of Fitchburg in this file photo from Nov. 12, 2018.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Odana Hills
A coyote sniffs as a pair of Sandhill cranes try to distract it from their nest in Odana Hills Park on May 10.
A. HUMBLETREE
Waunona Way
Karl Lang shot this photo of a coyote feasting on a rabbit from the window of his home on Waunona Way. It's wearing a radio collar researchers use to track its movement.
KARL LANG
UW Arboretum
A trail camera captured a coyote leaping across open water at the UW-Madison Arboretum in Januray 2020. The coyote is one of about two dozen animals equipped with tracking collars by the university's Urban Canid Project.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES
Open Wood Way
Sarah Schmeiser spotted this coyote traipsing through her nextdoor neighbor's yard on Sept. 7 near Heritage Heights Park on Madison's East Side. Schmeiser said the coyote turned the other way when her dog barked.
SARAH SCHMEISER
Waunona Way
Karl Lang, who shot this photo on Feb. 10 at his home on Waunona Way, said trail cameras on his property frequently catch coyotes but he doesn't usually see them during the day. The coyote is wearing a radio collar that UW-Madison researchers use to track the animal's movement.
KARL LANG
Thorstrand Road
Terry Lowe spotted a coyote walking along Thorstrand Road around 1 p.m. on Jan. 10. "I thought someone was walking their dog on a Sunday afternoon, until I got a better look," Lowe said.
TERRY LOWE
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.