Kenosha Police alerts residents of coyote sightings, DNR cautions pet owners

The Kenosha Police Department is alerting residents about recent coyote sightings on the north side of the city, recommending caution and reminding residents to not feed, pet or catch the wild animals.

“Generally, coyotes are not a threat to humans,” the department posted online. “He or she will move on all by itself.”

Marty Johnson, a wildlife biologist at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said there is little to no risk of a coyote attacking people, although he warned residents with pets to be careful, as coyotes have been known to attack dogs of all sizes.

“The thing to watch for when you’re out for a walk, is keep your dog on a leash,” Johnson said. “When you let your dog out at night, make sure you’re with it and your yard is lit.”

Johnson said that coyotes have adapted well to urban environments, and some become comfortable with the presence of humans. Too comfortable at times, Johnson said.

“They get bolder, getting closer,” Johnson said.

To keep both the animals and people safe, Johnson said they instruct people to “haze” the coyotes -- yell and annoy them -- whenever they seem them, teaching the coyotes that humans are to be avoided.

“When we tell people to haze coyotes, you don’t need to hit them, just scare them,” Johnson said. “But you need to keep doing it until they get the message and fully leave.”

Johnson said the DNR doesn’t typically remove individual coyotes unless they are violent or aggressive due to the sheer population size. The benefits of removing a few coyotes would be negligible.

“Be careful and be watchful. If there are problems, talk with your community and with us,” Johnson said. “A coyote running through the yard isn’t necessarily a big problem.”