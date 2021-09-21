Kenosha Police and Fire Commission approves Bigley's appointment as new chief of Fire Department

Bigley came to Kenosha for his first job.

“I came as an entry-level firefighter,” he said. “I was at the original Station 1 down at City Hall, and I’ve been assigned to every station since, with the exception of Station 6.”

Bigley was promoted to lieutenant in 2005, to captain in 2015 and to deputy chief in February 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I really latched on to the deputy chief position late in life,” Bigley said. “I went back to school because I knew I was going to need that degree, and that was really where I thought I was going to end my career.”

But Bigley said he felt that the move from deputy chief to chief would prove a natural transition.

“All I can say is that there was a reason that position was made, and almost an obligation, a duty of sorts, to see if you can at least try to see if you can make that succession work and then prepare people to take over,” Bigley said. “I think that’s how I got here, just constant reflection and following the path.

“I would love to say that I had this targeted the first day I was hired, but I didn’t.”

Upcoming challenges