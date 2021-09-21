Kenosha Police and Fire Commission approves Bigley's appointment as new chief of Fire Department

When he joined the Kenosha Fire Department 30 years ago, Christopher Bigley wasn’t hoping to someday lead the agency.
“I can’t say I really targeted this from the beginning,” Bigley said, adding that early in his career his highest ambition was to follow in the footsteps of a childhood mentor and become a training chief.
On Tuesday, however, Bigley exceeded those expectations when the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission officially approved his appointment as the new chief of the Kenosha Fire Department. He replaces former Chief Charles Leipzig, who retired at the end of 2020.
Leo Chiappetta, president of the Police and Fire Commission, said Bigley was the unanimous choice of the committee, which chose him from among 28 applicants for the job.
Bigley was deputy fire chief under Leipzig and has been interim chief since Leipzig’s retirement.
While Chiappetta said all the candidates, including the three finalists, were impressive, “Chief Bigley stood out.” He said Bigley’s previous roles with the department will help him step easily into the chief’s job without disruptions to the department.
Childhood influences
Bigley grew up in Milwaukee and was drawn to fire service by the work of his grandfather, who was a member of the West Allis department, and by his involvement in Boy Scouts during his youth, where one of his longtime leaders was a firefighter in Greenfield.
Bigley came to Kenosha for his first job.
“I came as an entry-level firefighter,” he said. “I was at the original Station 1 down at City Hall, and I’ve been assigned to every station since, with the exception of Station 6.”
Bigley was promoted to lieutenant in 2005, to captain in 2015 and to deputy chief in February 2017.
“I really latched on to the deputy chief position late in life,” Bigley said. “I went back to school because I knew I was going to need that degree, and that was really where I thought I was going to end my career.”
But Bigley said he felt that the move from deputy chief to chief would prove a natural transition.
“All I can say is that there was a reason that position was made, and almost an obligation, a duty of sorts, to see if you can at least try to see if you can make that succession work and then prepare people to take over,” Bigley said. “I think that’s how I got here, just constant reflection and following the path.
“I would love to say that I had this targeted the first day I was hired, but I didn’t.”
Upcoming challenges
As chief, Bigley said he sees that some of his challenges will be continuing to recruit new firefighters at a time when fire services and police agencies are seeing fewer applicants, and to work to increase the diversity of the staff. The department is also expecting a number of retirements among its leadership in the coming year, with a number of battalion chiefs and captains expected to retire.
Bigley said one of the things he has loved about being a firefighter is the team approach to the job. He hopes to continue that in his leadership style.
He said he likes to use the phrase “the power of the hive” in making decisions within the department.
“While not everything is a democracy here, decisions have to be made, but getting to that point, collecting information, using the hive is the way to go,” Bigley said. “It helps you make decisions by getting different perspectives and using the different experiences people (have) to look at things in different ways.”
Bigley said the department must also be working to make sure it’s planning to handle growth in the city and working to improve services to residents. Among the initiatives the department is considering is the possibility of having paramedics provide expanded healthcare services — or paramedicine — in the community beyond emergency care.
“We need to see where we can branch off and expand services, to be more valuable to the community,” Bigley said.