Kenosha Police and Fire Commission removes 'interim' from police chief's title

The city’s Police and Fire Commission Tuesday voted unanimously and enthusiastically to remove “interim” from Kenosha Police Chief Eric Larsen’s title before his retirement at the end of the year.

The commission addressed the matter after Mayor John Antaramian recommended Larsen retire as the city’s top law enforcement officer from the state’s third-largest municipal police department.

“He has been there when we needed him. He has stepped up. He does not deserve to have ‘interim’ in front of chief,” Antaramian said at the meeting. “He is the chief and he has done an excellent job. We are very, very pleased.”

Larsen agreed to accept the position as interim chief on May 21, 2021, following the retirement of then-Chief Daniel Miskinis. Naming Larsen the interim chief enabled the commission to search for a permanent replacement.

Larsen had originally planned to retire Dec. 31, 2021, and had indicated he would not be a candidate for the chief’s job.

In correspondence with the commission and its President Richard Gallo, Antaramian said that the city was rebuilding from the riots that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in 2020. He said the police department “needed and wanted stability during this time.”

Antaramian said that Larsen “provided that leadership and realized that making that change, and to make an impact was definitely a challenge.”

Create stability

The mayor also said Larsen, as interim chief, could have retired last year, but realized “the need to create stability for the officers he was leading, while also adding a fresh perspective.”

Larsen, after speaking with his family, agreed to remain another year.

Antaramian said Larsen provided direction to officers on the importance of police-community relationships and he meets regularly with the public.

“Chief Larsen has taken the role of interim police chief, as if he was going to be the next long-serving chief of police,” Antaramian said in his correspondence. “He himself meets regularly with officers and community members in an effort to build stronger relationships. Chief Larsen has continued to work on diversifying the police force by his recruiting efforts.”

In his nearly two years since he was asked to lead the department, Larsen has looked to improve relations between police and the public, which has included meeting with grassroots organizers and community activists. Those meetings have led to the formation of the Kenosha Coalition Organization Resolution, which uses an “interrupters” model to mediate disputes in Kenosha neighborhoods, to fight systematic racism, and to reduce community violence.

Last year, the department, under Larsen’s watch, created the Special Investigation Unit made up of former gang unit and drug investigation officers who focus on combating violent crimes and gun crimes.

Larsen has also led the department during hiring challenges as officers retired. In the spring, voters approved a public safety referendum that will allow the city to increase its levy by $2.5 million, a move that will enable the department to hire 10 police officers and six firefighters.

Praise at meeting

Alders, city staff and commissioners in attendance all thanked Larsen for his work and sacrifices.

City administrator and former Kenosha Police Chief John Morrisey said Larsen has done a “remarkable job.”

“I was his initial training officer,” Morrisey said. “Getting to know him through that, working with him for many years over there, all the way up to when he was a captain and specifically now in his last almost two years here, we meet almost daily in operations of the city. I couldn’t agree more with the mayor.”

Morrisey said the change is about respect for Larsen’s impactful efforts and that many would love him to stay on as leader even longer.

“The interim status, you know there’s a coffee cup over there that has the chiefs’ names listed on it, and if your an interim chief or an active chief you don’t get your name on there. It’s just not appropriate that Eric’s name is not on there because he has done a remarkable job,” he said. “It might seem like a silly little thing, but in reality he should never have to have a resume where he puts that he was an interim chief. He’s done remarkable.”

Ald. Dominic Ruffalo said Larsen has done a “fantastic job especially with the community.”

“Kenosha was lucky to find him and he stepped up,” Ruffalo said.

Ald. Rollin Pizzala expressed similar sentiments.

“I agree with all the previous statements,” he said.

After the vote Larsen received a stranding ovation.

Commissioner Helen Schumacher said she “really never considered him as interim.”

“I’ve always considered him as chief, he’s acted as chief and he’s done a lot for the community,” she said. “He’s done a real good job for the department and we’re hoping that whoever we select as successor will continue with that.”

Chief reacts to change of title

After the meeting Larsen said he “will continue to move forward.” He said his success over the last couple of years was a “team effort.”

“I can’t say how pleased I am with the officers, the supervisors. I think everyone put forth their best effort. We have great leaders within the organization,” Larsen said.

Larsen said that he prioritized conversations when he began leading the department.

“It’s conversations,” Larsen said. “It’s conversations with people at every level. We deal with communities in our positions, we deal with many communities. We deal with the community within, we deal with the political community and we deal with our officers in our community. It’s having the ability to have conversations within all of those communities and learn about others and learn about yourself.”