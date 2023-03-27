A sex offender will be residing within a one-mile radius of 57th Street and Seventh Avenue in the City of Kenosha after being released from prison.

The Kenosha Police Department announced that Paul J. Fargo, 58, who is white, will be released on April 25 into the community.

Fargo is 6 feet 6 inches, 200 lbs. with brown hair and green eyes. Fargo has an eight inch scar on his left shoulder, a two inch scar on his lower left arm and scars on his right arm and right wrist.

Fargo is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registration Program and will be electronically monitored. He must comply with lifetime sex offender registration requirements.

Fargo is not permitted to work or volunteer with minors, nor is he allowed to be present on school grounds without permission from the local school district.

He is not wanted by the police at this time. Citizen abuse of this information, through threats, intimidation or harassment of registered sex offenders will not be tolerated, police stated.