Kenosha Police body cameras arrive

Kenosha Police announced that body cameras for the department arrived this week.

The department announced in June that they had chosen a vendor for the cameras and that they hoped to have officers using the cameras by fall.

On Twitter Wednesday, the department shared a photo of boxes from the vendor piled in a room with the message, "They’re here! Body cams being inventoried. More to come in the next few weeks. Stay tuned."

The project is more than just clipping the cameras on officers' shirts. The systems include new squad cameras, software and storage systems, as well.

Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen said he and the officers in the department are looking forward to have the systems up and running.

“We just had our first project management meeting with the company yesterday, and we will be meeting every Tuesday until it’s done,” Larsen said.

He said the company will begin removing the old squad cameras and installing the new systems in October and will begin working on a new server for the system.

“I’m hoping (the project will be complete) by the end of October,” Larsen said.