Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announces retirement

Miskinis maintained strong support among many in the city, including among city leadership.

Mayor John Antaramian said Friday morning that Miskinis retirement had long been planned.

“He informed me almost a year ago that his intention was to retire this year. It was something he talked to be about early on, (although) it wasn’t something set in stone,” Antaramian said. The mayor said Miskinins confirmed to him last week that he planned to retire and set the date for his departure.

“We’re going to miss him, he’s done a very, very good job,” Antaramian said.

The mayor said he believed Miskinis and the department handled the unrest that followed the Blake shooting well “I think they did a very good job in dealing with the situation. They have reached out to the community and I think you will see that continue.”

Antaramian said the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission will handle the hiring of Miskinis’s replacement, and said he did not want to comment on what he would see as priorities in hiring the chief’s replacement.

Fire chief post also vacant