Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announces retirement

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis announced to department staff Friday that he will retire at the end of April.
Miskinis said in an email sent Friday morning that he told Mayor John Antaramian of his decision last week.
The chief could not be reached Friday for further comment.
Miskinis will be leaving the department after what was a challenging and controversial year following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer in August, and protests and riots that followed that shooting.
Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley cleared Officer Rusten Sheskey of criminal wrongdoing in the shooting. However, civil rights activists in the community were unhappy with that decision and critical of what they see as bias in policing in Kenosha.
In the aftermath of the Blake shooting, Miskinis and Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth received national criticism, including calls for their resignations by organizations including the American Civil Liberties Union, when video emerged of a police officer thanking militia members who came to the city and giving them water, and after video showed police driving past Kyle Rittenhouse after he shot three protesters, killing two. Rittenhouse, later arrested and charged with homicide, has maintained he was acting in self defense.
Miskinis maintained strong support among many in the city, including among city leadership.
Mayor John Antaramian said Friday morning that Miskinis retirement had long been planned.
“He informed me almost a year ago that his intention was to retire this year. It was something he talked to be about early on, (although) it wasn’t something set in stone,” Antaramian said. The mayor said Miskinins confirmed to him last week that he planned to retire and set the date for his departure.
“We’re going to miss him, he’s done a very, very good job,” Antaramian said.
The mayor said he believed Miskinis and the department handled the unrest that followed the Blake shooting well “I think they did a very good job in dealing with the situation. They have reached out to the community and I think you will see that continue.”
Antaramian said the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission will handle the hiring of Miskinis’s replacement, and said he did not want to comment on what he would see as priorities in hiring the chief’s replacement.
Fire chief post also vacant
The commission is also searching for a new chief for the Kenosha Fire Department. Former Fire Chief Charles Leipzig retired at the end of 2020.
Miskinis was named police chief in 2016, replacing former Chief John Morrissey, who has since been hired as Kenosha’s city administrator. Prior to being named chief, Miskinis had served as deputy chief in the department since 2012.
“I think that he has been very consistent in making sure the Police Department follows the rules and making sure that people are doing what they are supposed to be doing,” Antaramian said when asked what strengths Miskinis brought to the job.