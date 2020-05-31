Kenosha Police Chief's message to the community

×
Kenosha Police Department
The Kenosha Police Department has posted this message to the community from Chief Daniel Miskinis on its Facebook page:
"As a person, police officer, and a Chief of Police, I am saddened by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Although I have read that the Coroner's report found no evidence to support asphyxia, Mr. Floyd did die in police custody after an officer’s knee was on his neck for an extended period of time. The tactic is neither trained nor utilized by the Kenosha Police Department.
"Mr. Floyd’s death is tragic and there have been protests across the nation to highlight that tragedy. The Kenosha Police Department respects the right to assemble and voice protest. Peaceful assembly is not only lawful, it can convey a strong message and by remaining peaceful, the message is not lost to violence. Those engaged in assembly and protest are encouraged to remain peaceful to preserve their message.
"The Kenosha Police Department will only take action to disperse or hinder protests when attendees act in a manner that forces us to take action to protect life and property. I support legitimate scrutiny of police action; however, scrutiny and assembly cannot be used as excuses to become violent."
-- Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha Police Department
WEATHER FEATURE
World Water Day is the perfect time to celebrate Lake Michigan, home to our iconic red lighthouse and the source for our clean, safe drinking water.
Kenosha News File Photo
ambrose4
Above, the sun rises slowly over Lake Michigan’s dark, churning waters off the Kenosha lakeshore on a recent morning. At top, the tall ship the Red Witch sits at its moorings alongside the Kenosha Harbor.
ambrose4
PHOTO BY AMY AMBROSE
kdisinwater
This image was taken by a Kenosha couple of local teens in swimming attire on the north pier who were seen jumping several times into Lake Michigan on Friday.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Feature photo
Shrouded by fog
Fog on Lake Michigan Wednesday partially obscures the Red Witch, a reproduction of an early 19th century Great Lakes schooner that regulary cruises the local coastline and is homeported in Kenosha.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
1246627.jpg
1246627
The Thomas family enjoying an early evening walk down by the Kenosha pier on Lake Michigan (Jake, Camryn, Samantha and Darin)
Submitted by Taylor Thomas
fishing
Casting for a bite, Tyler Niemeyer of St. Charles, Minn., makes his way back to shore to change lures while fishing Lake Michigan off the Pike River. Fishing columnist Bill Kloster believes the bite around town from the shoreline at Lake Michigan, although presently bleak, has the potential of providing “extra angling excitement that keeps fishermen awake at night.”
fishing
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding near the Pennoyer Park Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
Kiteboarding
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTOs BY KEVIN POIRIER
Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding off of the Pennoyer Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
Behind the Lens - Kiteboarding
Brian Erwin, of Kenosha, get his foil-equipped board out of the water while kiteboarding off of the Pennoyer Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan. When I headed to the lakefront to take photos of him in actino, I packed our longest lens, a 400 mm and brought a converter as I was expecting him to be out on the lake. To my surprise, he stayed pretty close to the shore and I found myself with a little too much of a zoom. This photograph filled the entire frame of the camera.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
Kiteboarding
Charles Matalonis Jr., of Kenosha, starts his kiteboard from the beach by the Pennoyer Park Sesquicentennial Band Shell on Lake Michigan.
Kiteboarding
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY KEVIN POIRIER
WEATHER FEATURE
Some peace of mind
“I like open space. I don’t see the end of it, so that gives me peace of mind,” said John Kramarz as he fished at the Pike River outlet into Lake Michigan at Pennoyer Park on Sunday.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BRIAN PASSINO
STANDALONE WEATHER FEATURE
A wild ride on the Lake Michigan waters
A kiteboarder plays in the waves along Simmons Island on Thursday. It won’t be much warmer today, despite mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Winds will be easterly from 10 to 20 mph today, and waves on the lake will be from 5 to 9 feet high. For more on the lake boating advisory and the AccuWeather forecast, see Page A12.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY SEAN KRAJACIC
Red Witch
Andrew Sadock, owner/captain of the Red Witch, oversees the dry dock procedure from the bow last fall at Southport Marina. The 77-foot double-masted schooner served 3,232 customers over summer 2017 in Kenosha. It is back in Lake Michigan this year and the ship will lead the procession of the Tall Ships Festival back to Kenosha in 2019.
KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
weather photos
Another home game postponement for Kingfish
Kenosha Kingfish grounds crew members Nathan Hansen, left, and Drew Dyer (grandson of Kingfish manager Duffy Dyer and son of hitting coach Brian Dyer) fill in a muddy infield patch at Simmons Field on Wednesday afternoon. Wet field conditions delayed the midday game against the Lakeshore Chinooks before it was eventually postponed. It will be made up July 3 at 4:05 p.m. as the first game of a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games. Wednesday was the second consecutive day the Kingfish had a home contest postponed after rain washed out Tuesday night’s tilt against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. That will be made up Aug. 2 at Simmons as part of a doubleheader starting at 4:30 p.m.
KENOSHA NEWS PHOTO BY BILL SIEL
