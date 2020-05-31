Kenosha Police Chief's message to the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kenosha Police Department has posted this message to the community from Chief Daniel Miskinis on its Facebook page:

"As a person, police officer, and a Chief of Police, I am saddened by the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Although I have read that the Coroner's report found no evidence to support asphyxia, Mr. Floyd did die in police custody after an officer’s knee was on his neck for an extended period of time. The tactic is neither trained nor utilized by the Kenosha Police Department.

"Mr. Floyd’s death is tragic and there have been protests across the nation to highlight that tragedy. The Kenosha Police Department respects the right to assemble and voice protest. Peaceful assembly is not only lawful, it can convey a strong message and by remaining peaceful, the message is not lost to violence. Those engaged in assembly and protest are encouraged to remain peaceful to preserve their message.

"The Kenosha Police Department will only take action to disperse or hinder protests when attendees act in a manner that forces us to take action to protect life and property. I support legitimate scrutiny of police action; however, scrutiny and assembly cannot be used as excuses to become violent."

-- Chief Daniel Miskinis, Kenosha Police Department

