Kenosha Police cleared by Department of Justice in chase death

The Wisconsin Department of Justice released a finding Tuesday that the Kenosha Police did not use inappropriate force in the death of a man killed when he crashed his car during a chase.

Damian Quinonez, 31, died when he crashed his car at the intersection of Sheridan Road and 52nd Street on April 8.

His death was referred to the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation for review as a “police involved death” because Kenosha Police officers were pursuing Quinonez’s vehicle at the time he crashed.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik said the department would not have any comment on the DOJ findings.

According to the DOJ report, police had been called to the area of the 7700 block of 26th Avenue for a report of shots being fired, with a report of an older red Cadillac fleeing the scene.

An officer spotted a vehicle matching the description while headed to the shots fired call. As officers attempted to stop the car, the vehicle fled at an estimated 80 to 90 mph.

At Sheridan and 52nd the Cadillac crashed into a pickup truck.

The driver, Quinonez, was pronounced dead at the scene.