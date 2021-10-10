Kenosha police continue homicide investigation into Friday's shooting of man in Uptown

Police on Sunday continued to seek the public’s help as they investigate the homicide of a 41-year-old Kenosha man who was found shot in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue Friday night and later died.

Officers responding to an 11:20 p.m. report of gunshots being fired in the area discovered Marcus Giddens after they were directed to a nearby home and were told that there was a victim inside, according a Kenosha Police Department news release.

Officers found the man and began first aid until Kenosha Fire Department paramedics arrived. Emergency personnel transported Giddens to the hospital where he died of his injuries, according to police.

Authorities do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence and are asking for the community’s help.

Police are asking anyone who saw or heard something to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Giddens’ shooting death is the second such homicide in a month in the city’s Uptown district. Police also continue to investigate the Labor Day homicide of 23-year-old Chrishon D. Wright, who was killed shortly before 7 p.m. on Sept. 6 outside a home in the 6300 block of 24th Ave.