Kenosha police continue search for missing veteran last seen Saturday outside Downtown residential care facility

Authorities continued the search on Sunday for a missing Kenosha veteran who was last seen at a Downtown residential care facility a day earlier.

Jason Sanchez, 46, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday after walking away from the Dayton Care Center, 521 59th St., according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha Police Department. The care center offers “customized behavioral and physical health care” for its residents, including U.S. veterans, according to its website.

A “green alert”, issued for missing veterans who have a service-related health condition, was broadcast late Saturday for Sanchez, he said.

Police described Sanchez as a Hispanic male who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and had possibly been wearing jeans or sweats at the time he was last seen, according to police.

On April 12 last year, a similar alert had been issued for Sanchez. Police found him several hours later. Anyone with information on the missing veteran should call police at 262-656-5200.

