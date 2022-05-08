Kenosha police continue search for missing veteran last seen Saturday outside Downtown residential care facility

Authorities continued the search on Sunday for a missing Kenosha veteran who was last seen at a Downtown residential care facility a day earlier.
Jason Sanchez, 46, was last seen around 2 p.m. Saturday after walking away from the Dayton Care Center, 521 59th St., according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha Police Department. The care center offers “customized behavioral and physical health care” for its residents, including U.S. veterans, according to its website.
A “green alert”, issued for missing veterans who have a service-related health condition, was broadcast late Saturday for Sanchez, he said.
Police described Sanchez as a Hispanic male who stands about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and had possibly been wearing jeans or sweats at the time he was last seen, according to police.
On April 12 last year, a similar alert had been issued for Sanchez. Police found him several hours later. Anyone with information on the missing veteran should call police at 262-656-5200.
IN PHOTOS: 2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha County
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer leads the Pledge of Allegiance during a Veterans Day Celebration Nov. 11. He has been named Kenosha's Hometown Hero for the Year for 2021.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
American Legion Post 21 Commander Tom Visintainer, Steve Tindall, State Sen. Bob Wirch, D-Somers, and Mike Hellquist talks before Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris looks at posters made by Bradford High School students and he hangs them up before the Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Peter Barca, the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day observance Thursday morning at American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Canadian John McCrae, a World War I battlefield surgeon, wrote the poem “In Flanders Field” that made the red poppy a symbol of life and remembrance. The local Veterans Day ceremony included a 21-gun salute, the playing of taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony. See more Veterans Day images online at
kenoshanews.com.
Gregory Shaver, Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Tim Green from the Kenosha Area Veterans Honor Guard plays taps during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Phillip Morris caries in the American Flag during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Veteran Steve Tindall delivers the invocation during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
U.S. Navy veteran Desmond Miller listen to the speakers during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser speaks during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
Amy Visintainer drops a flower as she performs the Flanders Field Ceremony during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. The celebration included a 21-gun salute, Taps, and the Flanders Field Ceremony.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
2021 Veterans Day in Kenosha
A portrairt of Paul Herrick hangs under a clock as the time becomes 11:11 during a Veterans Day Celebration Thursday morning Nov. 11, 2021, at the American Legion Post 21, 504 58th St., in Downtown Kenosha. Veterans Day occurs on November 11 every year in the United States in honor of the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month" of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I, known as Armistice Day.
Gregory Shaver for the Kenosha News
Vets Day lawn display 1
A residence featured its own display in honor of Veterans Day on a yard at the corner of 71st Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursday. The display included 16 small crosses, flags in solar lights and a banner in commemoration of the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam. Also flown were an MIA flag and the U.S. flag.
HEATHER LARSON POYNER, KENOSHA NEWS
Vets Day lawn pic2
A close-up of a banner honoring the 4th Infantry Division, Vietnam, on a lawn at 71st Street and Fifth Avenue.
BY HEATHER LARSON POYNER
WUHS Veterans Day Observance
Veterans and their family members, and Wilmot Union High School students, observe Veterans Day.
BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
WUHS veterans breakfast
From left, Wilmot Union High School seniors Breckyn Mercer and Marissa Dowell, serve breakfast to veteran Ed Zyer, of Burlington.
JILL TATGE-ROZELL photos, KENOSHA NEWS
WUHS Veterans Day anthem
Veterans face the flag during the National Anthem at Wilmot Union High School Thursday.
BY JILL TATGE-ROZELL
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.