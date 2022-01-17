 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha police continue searching for man reported missing on city's south side Sunday

Kenosha police continued the search Tuesday for a man who was reported missing on the city's south side near 36th Avenue and 85th Street two days earlier.

Jeffrey O'Connor, 64, of Kenosha, has been missing since around 3 p.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Joe Nosalik of the Kenosha Police Department. Nosalik said the man's wife reported him missing early afternoon on Monday. He had left his home on foot and did not take any belongings with him.

A photo captured Sunday afternoon from a doorbell camera from a residence shows him wearing what appears to be a dark hooded jacket, gray or light blue pants and white shoes. According to Nosalik, the man has no known medical condition.

Authorities on Monday conducted the search in surrounding neighborhoods in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie and a nearby wooded area and included the deployment of a drone.

Police are seeking the public's help in locating O'Connor. If anyone has seen him or has information related to the search, they should contact the Police Department at 262-605-5203.

