 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha police continue to investigate north side shooting

  • Updated
  • Comments

Kenosha police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man early Friday morning on Kenosha’s north side.

The victim's identify has not yet been released. The department may have an update on Monday, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

According to a release, officers responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. to the area of 23rd Avenue at 26th street after several reports of gunfire. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers at the scene and Kenosha Fire Department paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the Kenosha County medical examiner was called.

Kenosha Police work the scene of a fatal shooting Friday morning, Dec.10, 2021, in the area of 23rd Avenue and 26th Street. According to Kenosha Police Sgt. Leo Viola, a 35-year-old man suffered several gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Police were continuing to investigate the incident late Friday morning. City buses were utilized in an effort to block off the scene, and several area schools were placed on an unofficial "soft lockdown," until about 9:13 a.m.

No suspect was reported to be in custody as of Sunday.

Although no schools were officially locked down during the incident, Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools and Washington Middle School had limited access for a brief period of time.

People are also reading…

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

Rittenhouse hints that potential libel lawsuits could be coming

It’s been speculated since soon after Aug. 25, 2020, that Kyle Rittenhouse may file multimillion-dollar lawsuits against pundits and media outlets for slander and/or libel. Lawsuits are also possible against his former attorneys John Pierce and Lin Wood, who Rittenhouse have said were out for their own benefit after inserting themselves into his defense after his Aug. 26, 2020, arrest.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert