Kenosha police continue to investigate north side shooting

Kenosha police are continuing to investigate the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man early Friday morning on Kenosha’s north side.

The victim's identify has not yet been released. The department may have an update on Monday, according to Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

According to a release, officers responded at approximately 7:13 a.m. to the area of 23rd Avenue at 26th street after several reports of gunfire. Despite lifesaving efforts by officers at the scene and Kenosha Fire Department paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene and the Kenosha County medical examiner was called.

No suspect was reported to be in custody as of Sunday.

Although no schools were officially locked down during the incident, Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools and Washington Middle School had limited access for a brief period of time.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

