Kenosha Police continuing to investigate Friday shooting; injuries reportedly non-life threatening

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 100 block of 61st Street.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said Saturday morning that a 26-year-old male was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police were not naming the victim. His condition was not known Saturday.

Police do not have any suspects in custody, Nosalik said, and the investigation is ongoing.

It appears the shooting was an isolated incident and not connected with the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial that came at about noon Friday.

"There is no information to suggest this has any relationship to the verdict," Nosalik said in a text message.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

