Kenosha Police continuing to investigate Friday shooting; injuries reportedly non-life threatening

Kenosha Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 100 block of 61st Street.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said Saturday morning that a 26-year-old male was shot and transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police were not naming the victim. His condition was not known Saturday.
Police do not have any suspects in custody, Nosalik said, and the investigation is ongoing.
It appears the shooting was an isolated incident and not connected with the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial that came at about noon Friday.
"There is no information to suggest this has any relationship to the verdict," Nosalik said in a text message.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Today in history: Nov. 20
1947: Royal Wedding
In 1947, Britain’s future queen, Princess Elizabeth, married Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey.
AP
1952: John Foster Dulles
In 1952, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower announced his selection of John Foster Dulles to be his secretary of state.
AP
1962: John F. Kennedy
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy held a news conference in which he announced the end of the naval quarantine of Cuba imposed during the missile crisis, and the signing of an executive order prohibiting discrimination in federal housing facilities.
AP
1984: Michael Jackson
In 1984, pop star Michael Jackson was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the unveiling of his star in front of a horde of screaming fans.
AP
1985: Microsoft Windows
In 1985, the first version of Microsoft’s Windows operating system, Windows 1.0, was officially released.
AP
2000: Florida Recount
In 2000, lawyers for Al Gore and George W. Bush battled before the Florida Supreme Court over whether the presidential election recount should be allowed to continue.
AP
2003: Michael Jackson
In 2003, Michael Jackson was booked on suspicion of child molestation in Santa Barbara, California. (Jackson was later acquitted at trial.)
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF
2003: Phil Spector
In 2003, record producer Phil Spector was charged with murder in the shooting death of an actor, Lana Clarkson, at his home in Alhambra, California. (Spector’s first trial ended with a hung jury in 2007; he was convicted of second-degree murder in 2009 and sentenced to 19 years to life in prison. He died in January 2021.)
Pool Getty Images
2012: Hector "Macho" Camacho
In 2012, former boxing champion Hector “Macho” Camacho was shot while sitting in a car in his hometown of Bayamon, Puerto Rico. (Camacho died four days later after doctors removed him from life support.)
AP
2015: Jonathan Pollard
In 2015, Jonathan Pollard, a former U.S. Navy intelligence analyst, was released from prison after 30 years behind bars for spying for Israel. (After five years of parole, Pollard moved to Israel in December 2020.)
AP
2016: Ariana Grande
Five years ago: At the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, Ariana Grande was named artist of the year; Zayn was named new artist of the year.
AP
2020: Georgia
One year ago: Georgia’s Republican governor and its top elections official certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state’s presidential vote over President Donald Trump; the margin was less than 0.5%, allowing the Trump campaign to ask for a recount.
AP
2020: Kyle Rittenhouse
One year ago: Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old from Illinois who was charged with killing two people during a demonstration that followed a police shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, posted $2 million bail and was released from custody.
Antioch Police Department
2020: Wisconsin
One year ago: A recount of the presidential election in Wisconsin’s two most heavily Democratic counties began with the Trump campaign seeking unsuccessfully to discard tens of thousands of absentee ballots.
AP
