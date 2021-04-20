Kenosha Police Department hopes new hiring plan will help fill increasing vacancies

With resignations on the increase, the Kenosha Police Department is proposing a change in its recruitment process by creating a separate hiring list for candidates who are already certified officers with other departments.
The proposal was discussed briefly Tuesday by the Kenosha Police and Fire Commission.
“I think it’s apparent to this commission the increasing challenges of staffing we have within the police department,” Steve Stanczak, Kenosha’s personnel director, told the commission. “The city is seeking to create a competitive advantage over other departments.”
Police Chief Daniel Miskinis — who is retiring next week — and Stanczak are proposing that candidates who are already certified officers at other departments have a separate list that is open for applications year-round.
Stanczak said city officials hope to have the new process in place soon.
Current process
Currently, the police hiring list is opened annually and timed around the schedule for local police academies, including the one operated by Gateway Technical College. Anyone applying for openings with the department, both those new to law enforcement and those already working as police officers elsewhere, takes a written test to begin the process, which takes months to complete.
Under the plan put forward Tuesday, the department would split its candidate list in two.
The first would remain as is, with candidates who are new to law enforcement taking the written test, then going on to a series of interviews, background checks, physical tests and a psychiatric evaluation before successful candidates are hired and then sent to an 18-week police academy.
The second list, for certified officers, would be open throughout the year, with those candidates bypassing the written test.
That change would speed the hiring process for candidates who have already been certified.
Miskinis told the commission Tuesday that the only difference in the hiring process for certified candidates would be that the application process would be open throughout the year and that those candidates would be able to bypass the written test.
“All of the testing process would remain in place, except for the written test” for those candidates, Miskinis said. “The physical, medical and psychiatric tests would still exist.”
Sgt. Leo Violo, a spokesman for the police department, said candidates who were hired from the certified officer list would still be required to do a four-month ride field academy — a ride-along with an experienced officer after being hired.
Increasing vacancies
Stanczak said the KPD currently has 20 vacancies. That number is increasing as the department is seeing what Viola called an “unprecedented” number of younger officers resigning and leaving policing.
This week, the Police and Fire Commission accepted a series of resignations and retirements. Three younger officers submitted resignations — one left to take a job at the city water department, another to become an insurance agent. Another wrote that he was retiring early after just shy of 10 years with the department because he was struggling with “debilitating mental and emotional trauma” that developed after rioting and civil unrest in the city following the Jacob Blake shooting last August.
Stanczak said he did not want to speculate on the reason for the increase in departures. But Viola said it's clear that the pressures and stress of the job have been climbing with the increased scrutiny of police in the wake of recent officer-involved incidents.
“I think that’s definitely what’s drawing the younger people away (from the profession),” he said.
Applications for police departments, including Kenosha, have been on the decline for several years, but they were actually up about 13 percent this year over last. A decade ago, the department might receive 1,000 applicants, Stanczak said in February. In 2018, KPD had 481 applicants. In 2020, there were just 240.
This year, according to city data, 272 people applied and 192 took the written test. Of those, 126 passed the exam and went on to panel interviews. There are 43 people now going through interviews with the police chief.
In February, when the hiring process began, Miskinis put out a call for applicants, pushing for more diversity in the department and encouraging people of color to apply.
“We do not receive large numbers of applications from within the Black, Hispanic or Asian communities,” Miskinis wrote. “We hope that the recent attention to police-community relations encourages people to apply and increase our number of applicants and the number of those from under-represented communities.”