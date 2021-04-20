Kenosha Police Department hopes new hiring plan will help fill increasing vacancies

Increasing vacancies

Stanczak said the KPD currently has 20 vacancies. That number is increasing as the department is seeing what Viola called an “unprecedented” number of younger officers resigning and leaving policing.

This week, the Police and Fire Commission accepted a series of resignations and retirements. Three younger officers submitted resignations — one left to take a job at the city water department, another to become an insurance agent. Another wrote that he was retiring early after just shy of 10 years with the department because he was struggling with “debilitating mental and emotional trauma” that developed after rioting and civil unrest in the city following the Jacob Blake shooting last August.

Stanczak said he did not want to speculate on the reason for the increase in departures. But Viola said it's clear that the pressures and stress of the job have been climbing with the increased scrutiny of police in the wake of recent officer-involved incidents.

“I think that’s definitely what’s drawing the younger people away (from the profession),” he said.