The Kenosha Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning homicide at an apartment building.

The department indicated that police units responded at 2:15 a.m. to the 1600 block of 60th Street to reports of a shooting. There officers found a 40-year-old Kenosha man inside one of the apartments who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Police and Kenosha Fire Department fire/rescue personnel tried to save the man's life but he died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Police indicated late Sunday morning they did not have anyone in custody.

"We do know that this incident was contained to the apartment and the likely result of an argument. There is not a public safety threat regarding this incident," the department stated in a release posted on social media sites.

Kenosha Police requested the public's help. Anyone knows anything about the incident are asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or if you want to remain anonymous call the Kenosha Area Crime-Stoppers 262-656-7333.

No additional information was expected to be released on Sunday.