 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha Police Department, other law enforcement participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

  • Comments

This holiday season, the Kenosha Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin by boosting patrols to watch out for impaired drivers.

The goal is to save lives and prevent needless tragedies.

The campaign will run starting today through Jan. 1. Additional area departments are participating as well, including the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Every two hours, someone is killed or injured in an impaired driving crash in Wisconsin. During the last holiday season, there were nearly 400 crashes that involved an impaired driver.

The goal of the increased efforts by law-enforcement is not just to arrest impaired drivers. The mission is to enhance public safety and discourage people from making dangerous and irresponsible decisions to get behind the wheel while intoxicated.

People are also reading…

In Wisconsin, consider alternative options with mass transit, a taxi, or rideshare services. I heading out to a party, be prepared with a sober ride home. If a friend is about to drink and drive, take the keys and help get them home safely and responsibly.

If you see a driver you suspect is under the influence, call 911.

Sober October challenges people to give up booze for 31 days. But what are the benefits of cutting out booze for a month?
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe floods rip through central-western Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert