Kenosha Police Department swears in 10 new officers

Kenosha police gained 10 new officers this week as they were sworn in during a special ceremony during a meeting of the city’s Police and Fire Commission.

The ceremony took place at City Hall on Monday where Eric Larsen, interim police chief, welcomed and presented the newest members of the police department with their badges.

Their employment comes amid a continued trend that has seen fewer law enforcement officers hired over the last several years locally and nationwide. The department is also working to recruit a diverse force, as the Kenosha community continues to grow and change.

The new officers are:

Arturo Burgos-Gutierrez, who holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Aurora (Ill.) University. Burgos-Gutierrez served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer. He was most recently employed at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill.

Jake Mathews, a Bradford High School graduate, who holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Gateway Technical College. He most recently worked as a loss prevention employee at Woodman’s Food Market in Kenosha.