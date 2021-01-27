Kenosha Police drop plan to purchase automated license plate scanners

The Kenosha Police Department is withdrawing plans to purchase an automated license plate reading system for the city.
The department had planned to use a $49,000 state grant to purchase two license plate readers — one fixed high-speed camera and one mobile camera — used in conjunction with software that scans the plates as a tool to help the department track and recover stolen vehicles.
But the purchase worried some in the community who had privacy concerns about the data being collected. The City Council decided last week to defer a decision while they sought additional information on the software and the contract.
On Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Dan Miskinis issued a statement saying the department would not move forward with the plan.
“We have heard comments from local leaders and community members both for and against the automated license plate reader project,” Miskinis stated. “As the chief, I have no concerns about the misuse of this type of system within the Police Department. However, I have determined at this time that Wisconsin’s public records laws do not adequately afford protection of information from misuse by others who are not controlled by policy.”
Miskinis stated: “I have decided not to move forward with the project at this time.”
In his comments, Miskinis indicates that there is a possibility that people could use open records requests to access data collected by the systems, and that the data could be used to track the location of people.
Tool to combat vehicle thefts
The department had hoped to use the software to combat a rise in stolen vehicle cases in the city. According to data provided to the City Council by Deputy Chief Eric Larsen, the number of auto thefts more than doubled over the last three years, rising from 121 in 2018 to 251 in 2020.
The software can be used to scan license plates and alert police when there is a plate on a vehicle that has been entered into a “hot list” database that could target stolen vehicles or cars associated with abducted children in AMBER alerts, or for more minor issues like unregistered vehicles. Illinois State Police have used the technology this year to try to track suspects in expressway shootings.
Locally, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department installed a license plate reading system in a squad car in early 2020, according to Police Chief David Smetana.
“We found it to be useful,” Smetana said, saying the system has helped the department aid other agencies in finding stolen vehicles.
Smetana said that it has been especially helpful for police in a community with shopping centers and businesses that attract so many people from outside the community.
While hundreds of police departments around the country have been adopting the technology, civil rights organizations have expressed concern about the data being collected by the systems. As use of the technology increases nationally, the American Civil Liberties Union has called for “the adoption of legislation and law enforcement agency policies adhering to strict privacy principles to prevent the government from tracking our movements on a massive scale.”