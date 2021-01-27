Kenosha Police drop plan to purchase automated license plate scanners

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In his comments, Miskinis indicates that there is a possibility that people could use open records requests to access data collected by the systems, and that the data could be used to track the location of people.

Tool to combat vehicle thefts

The department had hoped to use the software to combat a rise in stolen vehicle cases in the city. According to data provided to the City Council by Deputy Chief Eric Larsen, the number of auto thefts more than doubled over the last three years, rising from 121 in 2018 to 251 in 2020.

The software can be used to scan license plates and alert police when there is a plate on a vehicle that has been entered into a “hot list” database that could target stolen vehicles or cars associated with abducted children in AMBER alerts, or for more minor issues like unregistered vehicles. Illinois State Police have used the technology this year to try to track suspects in expressway shootings.

Locally, the Pleasant Prairie Police Department installed a license plate reading system in a squad car in early 2020, according to Police Chief David Smetana.

“We found it to be useful,” Smetana said, saying the system has helped the department aid other agencies in finding stolen vehicles.