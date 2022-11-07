Kenosha Police, Fire investigation into Oct. 30 double fatal fire continuing

The investigation into a double fatal structure fire in Kenosha on Oct. 30 is continuing, authorities said Monday while also providing some additional information about the victims.

Killed during the fire were Antonio Davison, a 25-year-old Kenosha resident, and his 1-year-old son, Amari Davidson. Both died from injuries related to the fire.

Kenosha Police and Fire departments are the lead agencies conducting the investigation, which is still being actively investigated, a Kenosha Police release stated Monday.

Due to the fatalities associated with the fire, both agencies have been proceeding with treating it as a criminal investigation. “We will continue to do so until all of our questions are answered,” the department stated.

Kenosha Police and Fire departments responded at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, to a structure fire at 4903 36th Ave. Responding units encountered an active fire with heavy smoke and visible flames.

The Kenosha Fire Department was able to contain the blaze to the second floor of the building, and the fire was extinguished within an hour.

Anyone with information regarding the fire are encouraged to contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can provide tips to Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established by Antonio’s mother to help pay for funeral expenses at gofundme.com.