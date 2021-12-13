Kenosha Police identify victim of Friday homicide; suspect vehicle sought

Kenosha Police on Monday morning identified the victim in Friday's fatal shooting in the area of 26th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The victim was Maximmillion A. Moore, 35, of Kenosha.

Police also released a photograph of a vehicle they believe may be involved in the shooting. In the press release, police identified that vehicle as a Honda Fit.

Officers responded to the area at about 7:13 a.m. Friday after receiving several reports of shots being fired. They provided lifesaving efforts until they were relieved by Kenosha Fire Department paramedics, but those were unsuccessful, and Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the shooting continues, police said Monday. No suspects or a possible motive have yet to be determined. The homicide is the 16th in Kenosha County this year.

Police are asking that anyone with information call the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Nearby residents who ventured out of their homes Friday as police investigated described the area as mostly quiet and without trouble.

Ralph Covelli, who has lived on 23rd Avenue since 1960, said he heard several gunshots just after 7 a.m.

"It was about five after seven, and I heard, 'boom, boom, boom, boom,' probably seven or eight like that," Covelli said. "About 45 minutes later, I came out to check the front porch because I was supposed to have something delivered today, and I see all these (police) squads all over the place, and they were roping everything off.

"I didn't know what was going on. A short while ago, I walked over here and could see what it is."

Covelli said he never would have expected the commotion on his block.

"It's real quiet," he said. "I'm really surprised someone gets killed around here. We don't have problems here."

The shooting, which happened as many children were being dropped off at school for the day, forced an unofficial lockdown at Bose, Harvey, Jefferson and Grant Elementary Schools, along with Washington Middle School.

All five schools were informed at about 9:13 a.m. that there no longer was a threat and that schools could return to business as usual, according to Kenosha Unified School District Chief Communications Officer Tanya Ruder.

Parents at the affected schools received two messages from the district. Teachers and staff assisted with getting all students safely into the buildings as the school day began, and all others were kept indoors until the situation was deemed safe, the message said.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

