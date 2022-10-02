Kenosha Police investigate south side stabbing; victim flighted for medical treatment

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating a stabbing which reportedly occurred Sunday night in a south side mobile home park.

According to a department post, one person was stabbed and suffered serious injury. The victim was being flighted for medical treatment.

The suspect in the incident is in custody.

Kenosha Police indicated the stabbing was not a random incident and there is no threat to the community. The location of the incident was not immediately available.

No additional information was expected to be released by the department late Sunday.