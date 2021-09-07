Kenosha Police investigating after person found dead inside home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.

“The last time we saw her was Saturday,” one of the neighbors said.
The neighbors said the woman works remotely from home and said her employer asked police to do a welfare check when they were unable to reach her. Neighbors said police came to the home in the morning, and after no one answered the door, the Kenosha Fire Department arrived to help force a door open to the home.
This story is developing.
Kenosha News readers shared their photos in the month of August of 2021.
Dana Hutson shared this photo, taken during the Kenosha Kingfish Home Run Debry, Friday at the Kenosha Harbor. “The Jakab hits a home run at the derby!” Hutson said of the photo of onlookers at the event, which also featured live music and fireworks. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
083021-kn-en-photooftheday
Timothy Peltz shared this photo, which he calls “Morning Paddle Ride on Lake Michigan.” (Look closely for the paddler in the center of the photo.) Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
082621-kn-en-photooftheday
Cary Maedke shared this photo. “I was watching the many birds that visit my back yard,” she said. “This Cooper Hawk was also bird watching. Beautiful bird.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
082421-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt shared this photo, which he calls (fittingly) “sunset clouds.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
082121-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones “caught the North Pier Lighthouse doing its job on a gloomy July morning” for this image he shared. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
082021-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this dramatic image of “the skies over Lance Middle School last night (Aug. 10) as the storm rolled in from the west!” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081921-kn-en-photooftheday
“This early morning visitor came for breakfast,” Janice Galvan said of this image she captured of a praying mantis on her candy corn flowers. You have to look closely to see the insect among the leaves and blossoms. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081821-kn-en-photooftheday
“This red-tailed hawk landed on top of our neighbor’s pine tree when I was sitting by our pool Friday,” Gary Brown said of this image, which he captured Aug. 13. The eagle-eyed Brown noticed the bird and grabbed an image to share with the Kenosha News. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081721-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt shared this photo of the setting sun, seen behind Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 2224 45th St. He calls it, fittingly, “Holy Rosary sunset.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081621-kn-en-photooftheday
Jimmy Jones shared this photo of what he calls “the newly expanded flower garden in Wolfenbuttel Park” on Kenosha’s lakefront. He captured the image in the “early morning while the lights are still shining,” he said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081421-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown shared this photo. “I first spotted these black ducks on top of the port’s red channel marker Sunday and saw them in the same spot today (Aug. 11) after last night’s big storm,” he said. “They must like the view from there.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081221-kn-en-photooftheday
Garrett Devoe shared this photo of lightning streaking across the sky Tuesday night. “This was taken during last night’s storm, from our porch,” Devoe said. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
081021-kn-en-photooftheday
Last month, Jimmy Jones sent in a photo of the wild turkey people have been seeing regularly in the city. “I spotted Kenosha’s notorious turkey in the field just north of Infusino’s on 39th Avenue,” Jones said of that photo. “It looked like he was craving some pizza.” Here’s his follow-up photo: “The pizza must have been delicious. The bird was back for more a day later!” he said. Thanks, Jimmy, for showcasing a local celebrity. We hope he’s staying safe. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
080921-kn-en-photooftheday
Brian Platt shared this image of the sun setting amid power lines from Aug. 1. He calls is “K-town Electric Sunset.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
080621-kn-en-photooftheday
Gary Brown shared this image, taken July 30. He was “driving down Highway MB this evening and saw this sunset over a cornfield in western Kenosha County.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
080521-kn-en-photooftheday
To capture this image, Jimmy Jones “sat behind my camera almost an hour waiting for the seagulls to take off! Finally someone with a dog showed up!” This photo he shared was taken Saturday morning, on the last day of July. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
080321-kn-en-photooftheday
Richard A Lewis shared this photo of sailboats on Lake Michigan Sunday. He calls it, fittingly, “Day at the Races.” He captured the image “at Kennedy Park on an absolutely picture perfect summer afternoon.” Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.
080221-kn-en-photooftheday
Daniel Hughes shared this image of Kenosha’s lighthouse pier, stretching into Lake Michigan as the sun rises on July 30. Have a photo to share? Email it to newsroom@kenoshanews.com.