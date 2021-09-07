Kenosha Police investigating after person found dead inside home in 7500 block of 29th Ave.

Kenosha Police called to do a welfare check found a person dead inside a home in the 7500 block of 29th Avenue on Tuesday.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said police were called to the home Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. and began an investigation after finding a person dead. Nosalik said police could not release any further information.

On Tuesday afternoon, police had the single-family home surrounded by police tape, with some officers gathered on the porch while others worked gathering evidence inside.

Several neighbors gathered across the street, watching the police activity, said a young woman lives in the house alone. They said they usually see her outside several times a day walking her dog.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The last time we saw her was Saturday,” one of the neighbors said.

The neighbors said the woman works remotely from home and said her employer asked police to do a welfare check when they were unable to reach her. Neighbors said police came to the home in the morning, and after no one answered the door, the Kenosha Fire Department arrived to help force a door open to the home.

This story is developing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.