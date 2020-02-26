You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kenosha Police investigating death of 18-year-old
View Comments
breaking top story

Kenosha Police investigating death of 18-year-old

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman.

Police were called to a downtown residence at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unconscious person.

When officers arrived, they found the teen, who did not have a pulse and was not breathing.

Despite lifesaving efforts by the Kenosha Fire Department, the teen was pronounced dead.

Kenosha Police Lt. Joseph Nosalik said detectives are investigating the death.

He said police were not releasing the teen’s identity or any further information Wednesday, including withholding the street address of the residence where she was found.

“The Kenosha Police Department is confident that there is no risk to the community,” Nosalik said.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics