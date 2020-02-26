Kenosha Police investigating fatal crash on Washington Road

A 33-year-old woman was killed early Wednesday when her vehicle struck a utility pole on Washington Road.

Kenosha Police were called to the 1800 block of Washington Road at 2:10 a.m. for a report of a fire. They found a utility pole down and live wires on the roadway, the power lines arcing and causing a small fire. But officers initially did not find a car involved in the crash.

“While searching for evidence of what was believed to be a hit and run, officers located the vehicle,” Lt. Joe Nosalik said.

He said the vehicle had left the roadway and came to a rest in the parking lot of Stan’s Place, 1510 Washington Road. The woman was inside the heavily damaged vehicle, entrapped under the steering column. Despite lifesaving efforts by police and the Kenosha Fire Department, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Nosalik said the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is assisting Kenosha Police with the accident investigation. The cause has not yet been determined.

Police were not releasing the identity of the woman Wednesday morning.

