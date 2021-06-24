Kenosha police investigating gunfire in 5200 block of 33rd Avenue; no injuries reported

Kenosha police continued an investigation into gunfire that struck at least one vehicle in the 5200 block of 33rd Avenue.

The gunfire was initially reported around 5:40 p.m. Thursday. According to Lt. Desiree Farchione, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

According to radio traffic, as many as nine gunshots were heard in the area. Suspect vehicles involved were believed to have fled northbound from the scene.

Officers continued recovering shell casings outside several businesses at the scene and were looking to view possible evidence from video cameras in the area, she said.

No additional information was available late Thursday.

