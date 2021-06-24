 Skip to main content
Kenosha police investigating gunfire in the 3100 block of 52nd Street; no injuries reported
Kenosha police investigating gunfire in the 3100 block of 52nd Street; no injuries reported

KENOSHA POLICE VEHICLE.jpg

Kenosha police are investigating gunfire that struck vehicles in the area of 31st and 52nd Street.

The gunfire was initially reported around 5:40 p.m. According to Lt. Desiree Farchione, no one was injured as a result of the gunfire.

According to radio traffic, as many as nine gunshots were heard in the area. Suspect vehicles involved were believed to have fled northbound from the scene.

Officers continued recovering shell casings outside several businesses at the scene and were looking to view possible evidence from cameras in the area, she said.

This story is developing and will be updated. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com

