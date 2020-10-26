 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Police investigating incident mistakenly reported as shooting
View Comments
top story

Kenosha Police investigating incident mistakenly reported as shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A report of a shooting late Sunday drew a large police response to the 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha Police discovering that no shooting had occurred.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police received a 911 call at 11:28 p.m. reporting a woman had been shot in the face. When officers arrived they found that the woman was injured but that she had not been shot.

The circumstances that led to her injury are unclear, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
In Waukesha, Trump gets his biggest crowd of a day of rallies
Local News

In Waukesha, Trump gets his biggest crowd of a day of rallies

  • Updated

WAUKESHA — President Donald Trump assured supporters packed shoulder to shoulder at a trio of rallies Saturday that “we’re rounding the turn” on the coronavirus — despite spiking cases — and mocked challenger Joe Biden for raising alarms about the pandemic. Meanwhile, Biden bemoaned to a smaller gathering the need to campaign at a distance but said he understood the public health reasons behind it.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Lack of Federal Covid Aid Threatens State Programs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert