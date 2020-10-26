Kenosha Police investigating incident mistakenly reported as shooting

A report of a shooting late Sunday drew a large police response to the 4700 block of 20th Avenue, Kenosha Police discovering that no shooting had occurred.
Support Local Journalism
Police received a 911 call at 11:28 p.m. reporting a woman had been shot in the face. When officers arrived they found that the woman was injured but that she had not been shot.
The circumstances that led to her injury are unclear, according to police. The incident is still under investigation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.