Kenosha Police investigating late Friday night death as a homicide

The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death lof a Kenosha man ate Friday night as a homicide.

According to the department late Saturday afternoon, police were called at 11:20 p.m. Friday to the 6300 block of 24th Avenue for report of shots being fired. Calls were received by Kenosha 911 reporting the gunshots.

While officers were arriving, they were directed to a nearby home and told that there was a victim inside. Officers located the victim and began first aid until Kenosha Fire/Rescue arrived.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The victim, 41-year-old Marcus Giddens, of Kenosha, was transported to the hospital. Giddens later died of his injuries.

Police do not believe this shooting to be a random act of violence and are asking for the community's help.

Anyone who saw or heard something is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0