Kenosha police investigating motorcycle crash

Kenosha Police are investigating a serious motorcycle accident that occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Friday afternoon at the intersection of Highway 50 and 39th Avenue.

Police said they expect the intersection to remain closed for several hours while they investigate.

Details were still being pieced together, but police believed it was a single accident involving just the motorcycle. The male driver was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

No further information was available.

