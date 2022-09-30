Kenosha Police investigating shooting incident near school Friday afternoon; no injuries

Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to a department posting on social media, shortly after 4 p.m. units of the Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Frank Elementary School after hearing gunshots as well as receiving 911 calls reporting the same.
Evidence of a shooting was located on the school grounds which are located at 1816 57th St.
There are no known injured people from the incident and there is no one in custody.
Police continue to investigate this incident and request the public's help. Anyone with any information about this incident are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 (anonymous) or Kenosha Police Detectives at 262-605-5203.
School was not in session on Friday at Frank Elementary.
People are also reading…
Police have no additional information at this time.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Sept. 29-30
Mikhael Cabrera-Plaza
Mikhael Cabrera-Plaza, 40, of Kenosha, faces charges of second degree sexual assault of a child.
Mia Danielle Harris
Mia Danielle Harris, 42, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Michael John Kassner
Michael John Kassner, 35, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, faces charges of probation and parole.
Jeffrie Chase Lawson
Jeffrie Chase Lawson, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of attempt to flee or elude an officer, possession of marijuana, and probation and parole.
Jacob Carl Miller
Jacob Carl Miller, 32, of Racine, faces charges of bail jumping, and retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500).
Ramon Ramirez
Ramon Ramirez, 24, of Waukegan, Illinois, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (more than 40 grams).
Michael Kenneth Thompson
Michael Kenneth Thompson, 41, of Salem, faces charges of probation and parole.
James Lee Williams III
James Lee Williams III, 23, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.