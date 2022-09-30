 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kenosha Police investigating shooting incident near school Friday afternoon; no injuries

Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting incident which occurred around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

According to a department posting on social media, shortly after 4 p.m. units of the Kenosha Police Department responded to the area of Frank Elementary School after hearing gunshots as well as receiving 911 calls reporting the same.

Evidence of a shooting was located on the school grounds which are located at 1816 57th St.

There are no known injured people from the incident and there is no one in custody.

Police continue to investigate this incident and request the public's help. Anyone with any information about this incident are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 (anonymous) or Kenosha Police Detectives at 262-605-5203.

School was not in session on Friday at Frank Elementary.

Police have no additional information at this time.

