 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Police investigating two robberies Friday
View Comments
top story

Kenosha Police investigating two robberies Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are investigating two robberies that happened within an hour Friday afternoon.

At 1:11 p.m. employees of Advance Auto Parts, 4015 52nd Street, reported that two men had come into the store demanding money, then fled on foot.

At 2:01 p.m. employees of a BP gas station, 4924 60th Street, said two men came into the store with handguns, demanding cash. They fled the store on foot after the robbery.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said both robberies are still under investigation and it was unknown Friday afternoon whether they were related.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Kanye West Ballot Access Challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics