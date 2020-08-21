Kenosha Police investigating two robberies Friday

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are investigating two robberies that happened within an hour Friday afternoon.

At 1:11 p.m. employees of Advance Auto Parts, 4015 52nd Street, reported that two men had come into the store demanding money, then fled on foot.

At 2:01 p.m. employees of a BP gas station, 4924 60th Street, said two men came into the store with handguns, demanding cash. They fled the store on foot after the robbery.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said both robberies are still under investigation and it was unknown Friday afternoon whether they were related.

