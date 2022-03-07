Kenosha Police, Kenosha Unified investigating circumstances surrounding school fight at Lincoln Middle School

The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a school fight that occurred at Lincoln Middle School on Friday.

A lunchtime fight between two students occurred in the cafeteria of the middle school and school employees tasked with monitoring the cafeteria intervened to try and stop it, according to a statement released by the police department. One staff member was reportedly injured during the incident.

One of the employees involved was a Kenosha Police Department officer who was working off-duty for Kenosha Unified, according to the release. He is a 37-year-old officer with four years of service with the department. The off-duty employment is permitted by the department.

The police department stated it is aware of a photo and video clip of the incident that was widely circulated on social media over the weekend and are investigating.

"We are keenly aware of the significant sensitivity surrounding the photo," the release states. "KPD, together with KUSD is investigating the incident in its entirety while being cautious not to make conclusions based off of a small piece of information shared on social media."

The release, which the department posted on Facebook and Twitter Monday afternoon, said both agencies "will look to our respective policies and procedures for guidance in this circumstance."

"It is the highest priority of those officers who work in our schools to provide a safe and secure learning environment for our children and staff," the release states.

Tanya Ruder, the school district's chief communications officer, said in a statement to the Kenosha News that the district is investigating and cannot provide further comment at this time.

"The Kenosha Unified School District is aware of an incident that occurred between two students at Lincoln Middle School on Friday, March 4, 2022, that required intervention by KUSD staff, as well as assistance from the Kenosha Police Department," Ruder said. "We are working with the Kenosha Police Department to investigate the facts and cannot provide any further details regarding this personnel matter at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

