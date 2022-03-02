Kenosha police launch 'Ring Neighbors' crime prevention app

The Kenosha Police Department has joined “Ring Neighbors,” a network that allows residents to share safety concerns about local crime with the community.

With the Neighbors app, users can post videos captured from cameras, distribute photographs, post text messages and receive real-time safety alerts.

“This is yet another tool for KPD to connect with our community,” Kenosha Police Department Interim Chief Eric Larsen said.

From a law enforcement standpoint, the department can view posts and ask residents for any videos they may have captured. Police can reach out in real time for support by electronically messaging users in areas where crimes occur.

The process assists police in obtaining essential data, and having access to video footage will help solve crimes in Kenosha more efficiently and keep the community safer by deterring future crimes, according to a release from the Police Department.

Residents do not need a ring device to join Neighbors. Anyone can participate by downloading the app to their smartphone, and devices with the app can receive updates and post photos, texts or videos. All posts are anonymous, and a user’s name or address would only be shown if a user chooses to display that information.

To join, residents can download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, open the app and tap “join neighbors,” enter an address and tap “done” and then “confirm,” and enter name, email address, password and tap “sign up.”

Residents are reminded the app is not monitored 24/7 by police and are encouraged to report a crime or suspicious activity by calling 911 for emergencies or 262-656-1234 for non-emergencies.

The department uses Facebook and Twitter as its main sources for making public announcements. The public can follow Kenosha Police at facebook.com/Kenoshapolice and twitter.com/@kenoshapolice.

