Kenosha Police looking into medical call at Indian Trail High School Jan. 9

Kenosha Police are investigating a medical event that occurred at Indian Trail High School and Academy on Jan. 9.

According to Public Information Officer Joseph Nosalik, police responded to a medical call that. The incident is under an open investigation being conducted by the Kenosha Police Special Investigations Unit.

On the day of the incident, Indian Trail High School and Academy issued a “hold” for students and staff to remain on site as authorities attended to a reported medical emergency, according to district officials.

The incident was “quickly addressed and the individual is receiving the medical treatment needed”, according to Tanya Ruder, Kenosha Unified’s spokesperson. District officials would not comment on the individual or medical status.

“Due to privacy rules, we cannot share details regarding the individual,” said Ruder of the 11 a.m. incident reported that day.

The school also contacted families in a phone message about the incident stating that neither students nor staff was in danger and that it was “strictly a medical situation.”

“We wanted to make you aware in case your child notified you of the hold that is in place. Once the situation is under control, we will return to business as usual,” according to the message.

The district advised notified families with questions or concerns to call the school at 262-359-8700.