 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha Police: Mobile home park stabbing victim expected to survive

The victim of a reported stabbing in a Kenosha mobile home part is expected to survive, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

The male victim was reportedly stabbed at the Maple Lane Mobile Home Park, 8750 Sheridan Road, according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik.

The department posted Sunday night that there was one person stabbed who suffered serious injury. The victim was flighted for medical treatment.

The suspect in the incident is in custody and has not yet been identified.

Kenosha Police indicated the stabbing was not a random incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pakistan’s hospital overwhelmed as waterborne illnesses spread

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert