Kenosha Police: Motorcycle crash Friday was fatality

Kensoha man was killed Friday afternoon in a motorcycle accident on the city's south side.

Kenosha Police responded to the intersection of 75th Street and 39th Avenue for a report of an injury accident at 2:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located a downed motorcycle, which was the only motor vehicle involved in the crash. The operator of the motorcycle was the only occupant.

The 39 year old man, a Kenosha resident, died at the scene.

Kenosha Police indicated on Saturday the identify of the deceased motorcyclist is not being released at this time.

No one else was injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

If anyone has information regarding this incident please contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203.

