Kenosha Police name suspect wanted for homicide in Oct. 13 fatal shooting in Kenosha

The Kenosha Police Department has identified a man being sought for a Oct. 13 fatal shooting in Kenosha.

Stephon K. Hawthorne, 35, is wanted for homicide, according to a department announcement Monday afternoon. He is considered armed and dangerous, the department stated, and if seen the public is urged not to approach him but instead to call 911.

Just after 2 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, Kenosha Police responded to a shooting in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue. The victim, Carl E. Vines, of Kenosha, was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Kenosha police detectives have been investigating. There are no suspects in custody.

If you know Hawthorne’s location or anything about the homicide investigation you are encouraged to contact Kenosha Police detectives at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.