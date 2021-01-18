Kenosha Police officer killed in off-duty snowmobile crash in Iron County

A Kenosha Police officer was killed over the weekend in a snowmobile accident in Iron County in far northeast Wisconsin.

Sgt. Trevor Albrecht, who led the Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit, was killed Saturday when his snowmobile veered off a trail and struck trees, according to a statement from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich, when the crash occurred, Albrecht, 41, was in the the lead of a small group of snowmobilers on a trail in the Town of Knight in east of the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. At about 2:30 p.m., he veered from the trail and struck trees. None of the other snowmobilers with him were involved in the crash.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although people with him attempted life-saving measures, he died at the scene.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, rescue workers initially had difficulty pinpointing where the crash occurred.

In a posting on Facebook, the Kenosha Police Department said Albrecht was a U.S. Army veteran. “Most importantly he was a Father, Son, Brother and Husband. He left a positive impact on all those he encountered. He will be greatly missed by all of us,” the department stated.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.