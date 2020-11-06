 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Police officer placed on leave while being investigated for child abuse
View Comments

Kenosha Police officer placed on leave while being investigated for child abuse

{{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha Police officer is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway into child abuse allegations against him.

The officer, a patrolman with the Kenosha department since 2018, was in custody at the Racine County Jail Thursday but was released without charges while the investigation continued.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said the officer was placed on leave Wednesday when the department learned of the allegations.

The officer is not being named as he has not been charged. The allegations involve an incident that occurred while the officer was off work, that incident leaving a child with minor injuries.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the case is being handled by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest. According to a spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the allegations, the Racine prosecutor made the decision to release the officer without requiring he post bond.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson could not be reached for comment.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Eric Klinkhammer said the Sheriff’s Department was asked to investigate the case by the Kenosha Police Department to avoid conflict of interest. He said the department is continuing the investigation.

PHOTOS: Kyle Rittenhouse extradition hearing

An Illinois judge on Friday ordered 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of killing two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to be extradited across the border to stand trial on homicide charges.

1 of 8
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: WEC Administrator on Potential Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert