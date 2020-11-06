Kenosha Police officer placed on leave while being investigated for child abuse

A Kenosha Police officer is on administrative leave while an investigation is underway into child abuse allegations against him.

The officer, a patrolman with the Kenosha department since 2018, was in custody at the Racine County Jail Thursday but was released without charges while the investigation continued.

Kenosha Police Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said the officer was placed on leave Wednesday when the department learned of the allegations.

The officer is not being named as he has not been charged. The allegations involve an incident that occurred while the officer was off work, that incident leaving a child with minor injuries.

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said the case is being handled by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office to avoid any conflict of interest. According to a spokesman for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the allegations, the Racine prosecutor made the decision to release the officer without requiring he post bond.

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson could not be reached for comment.