Kenosha Police officer shot in early-morning incident

A Kenosha Police office was shot during an early-morning incident by a suspect who fled and is still at large.

Kenosha Police responded around 4:30 a.m. to the area of the 4600 block of Sheridan Road to investigate an entry to vehicle complaint. At that time, the responding officer located a subject matching the description of the suspect which was provided by the complainant.

As the officer attempted to investigate, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the Kenosha Police officer, who has not been identified. The Kenosha officer returned fire. It is unknown if the suspect was injured.

The suspect fled and has not been located.

The officer was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injury is not believed to be life threatening. The officer is 30 years old with two years of service with the Kenosha Police Department.

Kenosha Police requested the assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.). The investigation has been turned over to them. Wisconsin State Patrol is providing assistance to D.C.I.

