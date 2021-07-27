Kenosha Police officer who shot Michael E. Bell plans to run for sheriff in 2022

"I think the rest of the state is going to say what is going on with law enforcement in Kenosha," Bell said.

Gonzales has been with the Kenosha Police Department since 1997, and is currently assigned as a court officer, acting as a liaison between the department and the courts, and designated as the officer who testifies at preliminary hearings unless a specific officer is subpoenaed.

Although he is the only person to have filed his declaration of candidacy for the sheriff’s job, David Zoerner, currently a sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department, has announced his plan to run, as well. A Pleasant Prairie resident, Zoerner has said he will be running as a Republican. He had yet to file candidacy and campaign finance statement documents but said Tuesday he expects to complete the necessary paperwork by this week. Four years ago, Zoerner ran as a Democrat.

Gonzales is currently the subject of a libel suit filed by Bell over a book Gonzales self-published last year about the Bell Jr. shooting titled “A Fateful Two Minutes.” The book is described as "an insider’s look at one Midwestern police officer’s brush with death. It’s a story of how, through faith and resilience, he and his family overcame persecution, threats and media attacks."