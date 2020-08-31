 Skip to main content
Kenosha police: People from 44 cities arrested since last Monday
  • Updated
Kenosha Police have issued an update on arrests and criminal activity since Monday, Aug. 24.

The police said they will not be at the daily 1 p.m. press briefing as they prepare for the president's visit Tuesday.

The news release said Chief Daniel Miskinis would have shared the following information at the briefing: 

More than 20 firearms were seized, followed up by active investigations

Arrest numbers include of people from 44 different cities

3 vehicles have been towed. All are related to active criminal investigations

69 people were arrested for curfew violations

34 people were arrested for curfew, plus additional charges ranging from carrying concealed weapons, burglary and possession of controlled substances.

As of 12:30 p.m. August 30 a total of 175 people have been arrested.

Of the people processed during this week, 102 listed addresses from outside of Kenosha. 

"We are currently calculating damage estimates to businesses. Kenosha Police will continue to share information when it becomes available," the news release said.

