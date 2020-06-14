Kenosha Police probe injuries to woman, ask public for help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kenosha police are investigating what caused severe injuries to a city woman, and they are asking the public's help for information.

Police said a woman named Tera, 28, is hospitalized in critical condition, possibly the victim of a crime. She has been unable to speak with police given her condition.

Police believe she would have last had contact with family, friends or acquaintances the night of June 2.

Anyone with information should contact the Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers are 262-656-7333. The case number is #2020-27628.

