 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha Police reportedly involved in possible standoff, shooting probe midtown
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha Police reportedly involved in possible standoff, shooting probe midtown

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
imagejpeg_0009.jpg

Kenosha Police units were called to the area of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street around 5 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired.

 TERRY FLORES, KENOSHA NEWS

Law enforcement units reportedly have been involved in a standoff situation as well as shooting investigation in midtown Kenosha.

It is uncertain as to whether the two incidents are related. Details from the scene are continuing to emerge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police units were called to the area of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street around 5 p.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired.

Authorities also responded to a potential standoff with an individual in that area, which is currently surrounded by multiple layers or police tape and law enforcement units. They were involved at a location in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as additional details are available.

View Comments
0
0
0
2
2

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert