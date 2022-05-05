 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha Police respond to a serious vehicle accident on Green Bay Road

  • Updated
  • Comments

Kenosha Police are responding to a serious vehicle accident in the 5300 Block of Green Bay Road early Thursday evening.

Flight for Life has been called to the area to transport an individual to an area hospital, Sgt. Adam Jurgens said.

The southbound lanes of Green Bay Road were blocked off.

No additional information was immediately available.

Watch Now: Tips to become a morning person, and more videos to improve your life

Here are some tips to become an energetic riser in the morning, how to make sure your home isn't a safety hazard, and more videos to improve your life.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Abortion draft puts wave of public pressure on Supreme Court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert