Kenosha Police respond to a serious vehicle accident on Green Bay Road

Kenosha Police are responding to a serious vehicle accident in the 5300 Block of Green Bay Road early Thursday evening.

Flight for Life has been called to the area to transport an individual to an area hospital, Sgt. Adam Jurgens said.

The southbound lanes of Green Bay Road were blocked off.

No additional information was immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0