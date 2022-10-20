Kenosha Police respond to false active shooter threats at two Kenosha Unified schools Thursday morning

The Kenosha Police Department responded to two Kenosha Unified schools Thursday morning in what were eventually found to be hoax calls.

Police were called to Bradford High School for reports of an active shooter shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday morning which turned out to be unfounded. Kenosha Police indicated no active shooter was located and there was no evidence to suggest anything took place. Police searched the school floor by floor to ensure there was no safety threat.

Following initial social media and KUSD alert calls, police confirmed there was no evidence of an active shooter and advised parents to wait for instruction from Kenosha Unified as police wrapped up safety sweeps.

Kenosha Police gave an "all clear" on social media 10 minutes later.

In a message sent from Kenosha Unified, LakeView Tech, in addition to Bradford High School, also was on lockdown after Kenosha Police and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department received active shooter reports.

No active shooters or threats of any kind were found in the sweep of LakeView Tech and the school was released from lockdown.

In a message sent to families of Bradford High School, Kenosha Unified said, "No active shooters or threats of any kind were found during the sweep of the building. We understand how this incident may have impacted our students, and as such, parents/guardians may pick up their child from the fieldhouse." In addition, counselors were prepared to support students who night need someone to talk to about Thursday’s events.

"We can never be too cautious when it comes to the safety of our students and staff and we appreciate the partnership and support we receive from our local law enforcement agencies in doing all we can to keep everyone safe while in our schools," Kenosha Unified stated. "Lastly, we appreciate your support in telling your child that any form of threat against the school, staff or students will be taken seriously and disciplinary action will be imposed if they are guilty of such threats."