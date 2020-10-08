 Skip to main content
Kenosha police respond to third armed robbery in less than a day
Kenosha police respond to third armed robbery in less than a day

Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

Police responded to an armed robbery at a local cell phone store just before closing time Thursday night.

At 7:51 p.m., a man entered the Metro PCS store at 4124 52nd St. brandishing a gun before robbing the shop, according to Sgt. Brian Miller of the Kenosha Police Department.

Unconfirmed police radio reports indicated that the robber ordered employees to the back of the store before fleeing the scene. The initial reports indicated that the suspect was wearing all black during the incident.

Miller said no one was injured and it was not immediately known what the man took. No arrests have been made.

The armed robbery was the third in less than 24 hours. At 8:06 p.m. Wednesday a male brandishing a gun at an employee robbed Azara Smoke N Vape, 5506 75th St., fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Before that, two men robbed Ayra’s Liquor, 1900-22nd Ave. at gunpoint at around 10:15 a.m., taking an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing the scene in an employee’s minivan. No one was injured in either robbery.

