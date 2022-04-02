Kenosha Police shut down reported drug house in Uptown neighborhood

The Kenosha Police Department’s Special Investigations Units shut down a drug house in the city’s Uptown neighborhood on Thursday.

Details of the operation, including where the house was located, will not be available before Monday, officials indicated.

The home was a place where heroin was being sold and immediately used on site in a dedicated room for drug use, according to information the department posted on social media. A suspected drug dealer, who has not yet been identified, was reportedly arrested.

The Department of Child and Family Services was also called to the scene for three young children found in the home, according to police.

“Houses like this are unacceptable,” the department said. “Kenosha, do not allow this to happen in your neighborhood. We need your eyes. If you see it, call Crime Stoppers 262-656-7333. It’s anonymous. Together, we can make Kenosha a safer place for our families to live, work and enjoy life!”

No additional details were available Saturday morning.

