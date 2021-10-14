Kenosha police take man into custody following standoff in the 5300 block of 39th Avenue

A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours inside a home in the 5300 block of 39th Avenue late Wednesday.
The man was arrested at 10:22 p.m. following the incident that began just before 8 p.m., according to Sgt. Josh Hecker of the Kenosha Police Department. The man’s identity was not released.
Earlier police radio traffic indicated authorities had been attempting to negotiate with the man several times asking him to surrender. Some of the man’s family members also spoke with him by phone as armed officers surrounded the home. He eventually walked out handcuffed, with several officers leading him to a squad car, without further incident.
Hecker said the standoff was tied to a report of gunfire in the area of the 2800 block of 63rd Street.
“We received information that a person of interest for that (gunfire) was either going to be at or arriving at that 39th Avenue location and we were able to confirm that he was inside and was barricaded and potentially armed,” said Hecker.
At one point during the standoff, however, members of the man’s family and friends began gathering outside across the street from the scene, several recording the actions outside the home. They anxiously waited for the man to come out.
Just minutes before the younger man was arrested, an older man who indicated to officers he was the man’s father but did not give his name, expressed concerns that his son might be harmed given the intense law enforcement presence in the neighborhood. A stretch from 55th Street to 53rd Street was blocked by at least a dozen police and Kenosha County Sheriff’s department vehicles at either end and emergency rescue personnel were also in the area.
Lt. Patrick Patton explained to the older man that the younger man was being taken into custody because he had a felony warrant for his arrest and that police were investigating a shooting. Patton, however, did not elaborate on the charges or the investigation. He told the older man that his son was not harmed and that officers would be leaving.
Hecker said there was no information as of late Wednesday that anyone had been struck by the earlier gunfire.
Moments later, the younger man emerged, apparently distraught and yelled out that he was sorry. Family members shouted words of support him telling him not to worry as he was led away.
This story continues to develop. Check back later at www.kenoshanews.com